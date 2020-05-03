|
|
Paul Meyer
Paul Rauch Meyer, beloved partner, father, grandpa, and friend to all, died of an unexpected heart attack at his favorite place in the world, Lake Chelan, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Elma Washington, June 26, 1936, to Martha and Paul Meyer, Paul grew up in Malone and later in Lakewood. His fondness for the Olympic Mountains got him into mountaineering early. Over the years, he climbed all the major peaks in Washington State, summited Mt. Rainier twice, and passed onto his sons his fondness for the wilderness. But that was only part of his full life.
Paul graduated from the University of Washington with an undergraduate degree in Political Science and a Masters Degree in Public Administration. He spent 20 years in public service and served as Seattle-King County Ombudman from 1974-1979. He spent the next 20 years in the private sector where he consulted with small family businesses, and finally served as an arbitrator for FINRA. (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) In addition to his professional life, Paul was a Paul Harris Rotarian, Past Commodore of the Ancient Mariners, Member of the Seattle Tennis Club, a US Army Veteran, a Mason, a DKE, and played French Horn in the Seattle Civic Band.
Paul married Mary Quillian in 1960 and had two children, Christopher and Jay, ending in divorce. In 1969, he became a devoted husband to Nancy Lee Bryant until her death in 2007. Together they raised their four children, Paul's Christopher and Jay and Nancy's Nanna and Peter. In 2009, he became partners with Jody Nyquist, and formed a special relationship with her son Dwynn, his wife Kristi, and their three children, Michael, Tyler, and Olivia.
Paul has been an oarsman since he was a freshman at UW and rowed 3 times a week to this day. Paul maintained it taught him "the importance of discipline, academic excellence, team work, and trust," principles that he applied the rest of his life. Paul was an avid reader, amazingly curious about all of life, and continually challenged himself to learn more. In retirement, he set off to explore the world as well as to volunteer for many non-profits and church groups.
Paul was a man of profound faith, not only in God but in everyone. He loved people. He had a generous heart for all and a calling to help others. He loved boundlessly and was fiercely loyal. With a twinkle in his eye and a smile, his goal was to "use his God given talents to make the world a better place." He was so loved and will be sorely missed by his family and his legions of friends.
Paul is survived by his partner, Jody Nyquist, brother Roger Meyer, children Jay Meyer (Gloria), Nanna Goodfellow, and Peter Goodfellow (Kathleen), and grandchildren Mark Meyer (Simon) and Alexis Goodfellow (Simone). He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Meyer and granddaughter Kimberley Meyer.
A Memorial Service will be held at Epiphany Parish in Seattle at a future date when it is possible to gather together to celebrate the life of Paul Rauch Meyer.
Donations can be made in Paul Meyer's name to the Christopher Rauch Meyer Endowed Fund at the University of Washington (https://tinyurl.com/MeyerFund or by calling 1-800-332-0565) or to Shared Breakfast (for the homeless) at First Church United Methodist Church of Seattle (www.firstchurchseattle.org/give) donate.
Please leave messages of condolence on Paul Meyer's memorial page found at
www.prechtrose.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020