Ralph Angelo Alfieri, 81, of Redmond, Washington passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and mentor to those who had the privilege of knowing him.



Born in Seattle, Washington on April 1, 1937 to Ralph Alfieri and Angelina Marra Alfieri, he was raised in a large Italian immigrant community in Seattle known as "Garlic Gulch." As a boy he learned the value of hard work by earning five cents for every case he stocked in his parent's grocery store, and later he worked in their deli, Alfieri's Italian Foods.



Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Susan Catherine Bradley in 1957; they were married for 61 years. She was at his side as his devoted wife, legal assistant, and homemaker as they raised seven children together.



He attended Our Lady of Mount Virgin Elementary School, Seattle Prep High School and Gonzaga and Seattle Universities graduating in 1959 with a BA in English and philosophy, and graduated from Gonzaga Law School in 1965. While attending law school at night he worked various jobs; teaching English at St. Aloysius and even driving a cheese delivery truck to make ends meet. By graduation, he and Susan had five active and mischievous children, and a St. Bernard named Hilda. He worked as an Assistant Attorney General and then went into private practice in Seattle, retiring in 2005. He was a highly regarded attorney by his peers and clients alike.



Ralph and Susan traveled to Italy often. One notable visit took them to Morrone del Sannio, the birthplace of his father who came to Seattle through Ellis Island in 1924. A talented photographer, he published a book of his many photos taken on his trips to Italy. Ralph was also a voracious reader and prolific writer as well as a huge fan of Opera music, especially Pavarotti. An avid pilot, he enjoyed the tranquility and freedom of being up in the air. His children flew with him as often as they dared but were wary of the aerobatic maneuvers he loved so much.



He had a never-ending thirst for knowledge and encouraged his children and grandchildren to be creative and independent thinkers. He was an inspirational role model for his grandchildren and spent endless time sharing his life experiences with them. They all deeply appreciated his wisdom and advice, especially during their toughest times when he always knew the right words to say. His greatest gift was that of a mentor and teacher and it will live on in all who knew and loved him.



Ralph is survived by his wife Susan; children Christopher (Anne Marie), Mark (Robin), Lisa, Phillip (Kelly), Sarah (Darren) and Anthony (Claire); grandchildren Jamie, Nicholas, Anthony, Joey, Mikey, Andrew, Sophia, Gabe, Dominic, Vincent, Nicolas, Marco, Ashley, Adrian, AJ, Camala and Maci; and great-grandchild, Rowan. He is preceded in death by his son Jeff, his brother James, and parents Ralph and Angelina.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice c/o EvergreenHealth Foundation,12040 NE 128th St. MS #5, Kirkland, WA 98034 or donate online at www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com and designate your gift to Hospice Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



