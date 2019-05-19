Home

Rex Neil Rucksdashel Jr.

Rex "Neil" Rucksdashel Jr. passed on May 4, 2019 due to complications from surgery. Neil was born on March 2, 1963 in Quantico, Virginia. He grew up in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, (making him a lifetime Husker fan) as well as Colorado and Seattle. Although he didn't have a "degree" from school, he completed several certifications for his occupation as a carpenter working for several companies.

The pride and joy of his life was his daughter Natalie. They had many shared interests, including yearly trips to ECCC.

He is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Natalie, mother Sharon Rucksdashel, step-father Rod Hartman, father Rex Neil Rucksdashel Sr., step-mother Joan, sister Kate, step-sisters Lisa and Kara. He was preceded in death by step-brother Brad.

A memorial service will be held on

Friday, May 24th at 11 am at the

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

in Federal Way, and a gathering will follow at the Red Lobster

in Federal Way afterwards.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019
