Richard (Rick) H. White, 63, of Seattle, WA, passed away on April 29, 2019 after a long and varied battle with his health.



He is survived by his wife, Tula Urdaz-White, and their much-loved daughter, Jessica Danielle, also of Seattle; sister Nellie White of Pineville, NC; brothers Luther (Wanda) White of Palm Coast, FL and Charles White of Springfield, MA. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Mattie (Sherard) White and brother, Maurice White. Rick also leaves behind three nieces, three nephews and countless cousins.



Born in Springfield, MA on November 18, 1955, Rick joined the Army at age 17 and served as a medic, which included a turn in South Korea. Rick eventually returned to Springfield, where he and Tula met and 8 years later, married and had Jessica. They moved to Seattle in late 1989.



Rick worked in retail for a while, but ultimately joined and enjoyed driving for King Country Metro bus service until his medical issues took over in 2014.



Rick explored a number of artistic pursuits including reading, painting, billiards, bowling, photography (just to compete with Jessica), target shooting and especially playing jazz piano (he actually took a portable keyboard on the bus to practice during breaks!). He enjoyed attending live jazz concerts and one of his favorite memories was going to a small venue for a Prince concert with Jessica.



Though a generally quiet, introverted man (some might say cranky), Rick would show his sense of humor (and marshmallow insides) to those closest to him. He was a fast friend and protector, particularly of his family and friends.



We will go on, but know that



you will be with us in



our hearts every day.



Rick left us in the manner he wanted - peacefully at home in bed, and wearing no pants. No services are planned at this time.



