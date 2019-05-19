Resources More Obituaries for Rodney Pilloud Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rodney Charles Pilloud

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rodney Charles Pilloud



Rodney Charles Pilloud, artist and mentor, passed away of respiratory failure at the age of 77 on January 23, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Rod was born in Bottineau, ND, on July 30, 1941, the only child of Alfred and Melba Pilloud.



An old friend of Rod's once described him as "...one of the most wildly talented individuals I've ever known." Creativity ran like a swift current through Rod's life, and he devoted much of his time to expressing that gift.



While a young art student at the UW Rod started a rock band, Crome Syrcus, that toured with most of the famous bands of the era. Robert Joffrey commissioned them to write and perform the score for his innovative ballet Astarte, which premiered in New York, with Rod's rock band in the pit. Astarte made the cover of Time on March 15, 1968.



Rod was a prolific painter in a wide range of media, notably watercolor. Through his business, Rain Girl Arts, he painted hundreds of beautiful pieces that hang in the homes of friends and strangers alike. An inventive author, Rod wrote poetry, short stories, and screenplays. A portfolio of his writings will soon be published. As an actor, Rod appeared in fourteen feature films, including Getting Even and Frances, and several television series, notably Northern Exposure.



Best known for his long career in theatre, Rod was Managing Director for the Poncho Theatre (Seattle Children's Theatre) in 1975 and later was Associate Artistic Director at The Empty Space Theatre. He directed and performed at theatre companies across the Northwest, including Seattle Rep, ACT, and Tacoma Little Theatre. He was a stage and production manager at Seattle Shakespeare until 2013.



Rod's gruff exterior belied a deep and enduring concern for other people; a rare individual that fostered creativity in others. From coaching a young actor to use his talents to greater effect, to helping a close friend become an artist in her own right, he was unfailingly generous with his time, experience and spirit.



Always playful, Rod had a quick wit and a gift for repartee, regularly exercising his wryly irreverent sense of humor. Married several times, he continually spoke of his former spouses with an affectionately mischievous grin. Rod was tough and resilient-after beating lung cancer, he knew he could "handle that dying thing just fine." And he did-with courage and resolve.



Rod leaves an empty space in the hearts of those whose lives are better because he was here. He will be remembered with gratitude for all he taught and shared; with respect for his intellect and accomplishments; and with love for all that he was. Rest in peace, dear friend-your life was a job well done.



Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Melba, father, Alfred, and stepson Don. He is survived by son Doug; daughter Darcy; grandchildren Michele, Loren, Meghan and Ryan; one brand-new great-granddaughter; and stepdaughter Lori.



Donations may be made to the and The .



Sign Rod's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries