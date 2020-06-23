Stanley "Stan" David Zuzic



Stanley David Zuzic ("Stan"), 47 years old, died after a brief illness on June 15, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington where he lived. Lauren, his loving wife of 19 years, son William and daughter Callista, his parents Stan and Vinka Zuzic, his sister Michelle Raeder, his in-laws, extended family, and countless friends deeply mourn his loss.



Born in Queens, New York, on December 21, 1972, he lived in New York, Massachusetts, and Washington. He attended Holy Cross High School in Queens and graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Finance in 1994. He began his career at Long Term Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut as a trader before joining Harvard Management Company in Boston, Massachusetts in 1999. At Harvard Management he distinguished himself as a portfolio manager and senior trader, establishing a reputation for integrity and investing expertise across asset classes and through challenging market cycles. In 2010, he began working as Head of Trading at Kirkland, Washington-based BMGI, which oversees the investments of Bill and Melinda Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest charitable institutions. At BMGI, Stan was a trusted friend and colleague whose steadfast commitment to getting things right combined with his humility and disarming charm, will leave a lasting impact on the firm.



Stan was a lifelong intellectual and insatiable learner whose interests were as broad as his friendships. He found joy in tending to his rose garden, mentoring young professionals, traveling, cycling with friends and spending time with his family.



