Steven M. Shulman
Born in Seattle, Washington September 24, 1952, Steve passed away March 18, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
A legend of the Leschi neighborhood and beyond and a friend to all, Steve was the co-owner of the beloved Leschi Market, founded and owned by the family since 1948.
Never seeking recognition, Steve was always about helping others; a friend of everyone no matter their social status or background. Steve and the Leschi Market served as the heart of Seattle's Leschi community. Steve was well known throughout Seattle for his award-winning sausages, weekly hot prime rib, smoked Thanksgiving turkeys and award-winning wine department. Steve's generosity and loyal friendship will be missed by all who knew him.
Steve's Leschi Market served as a place of community camaraderie, a place that made you feel good when you were there. He gave generously to any organization asking for help. He supported local community associations, and clubs by organizing fundraising wine tastings, providing food to local senior centers' hot lunch programs, continuously making large food contributions to local food banks, and providing food, wine or funds to pet advocacy organizations, school fundraising events, girl scouts, local charity auctions and many others. Through the Leschi Market, Steve provided the first employment to countless teenagers of his neighborhood. And, he was not only a loyal friend of everyone who knew him, but also to his golden retrievers.
Steve kept the pulse of his community and knew about everything that was happening locally, willing to step up wherever help was needed. His counsel and advice were sought by those who were homeless, city council members, police chiefs, legislators, mayors, and governors, as well as the many others who were fortunate enough to know him. He was both an informal as well as a formal community leader: co-founder of the Seattle Police Foundation, founder of the East Precinct Crime Prevention Coalition, past Chair of the 37th District Democrats, and founding board member of the Seattle Neighborhood Group.
In addition to Steve's extensive community service, he was a dedicated pillar for his immediate and extended family members. Steve never complained about the pressures he faced in managing his work, social, philanthropic, civic and family activities. He always had his sense of humor, quick wit, and joy of life no matter the challenges he faced.
Steve's close friends and family will miss the annual Seder dinners he and nephew Yousef hosted at his Seward Park home. His home cooked matzo ball soup, prime rib, salmon and cheesecake were perennial favorites.
The Leschi Market will continue Steve's legacy as a community market and community resource now managed and owned by his nephew, Yousef, and with the store's loyal staff. Steve considered and treated his employees at the store as family -- his Leschi Market Family.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Leonard Shulman, mother Betty Lou and sister Stacie Shulman. He is survived by brother John Shulman (Marylyn Shulman) and Sister Ariella Shulman; Aunt Karen Vasudev (Arikarie Vasudev); nephews Yousef Shulman, Nissim Shulman and Ian Bailey (Julia Bailey); niece Lisa Lynch (Jeff Lynch); and four great nephews and nieces Bracha, Hillel, Ezra Bailey and Jack Lynch; and many cousins and friends.
Steve was buried Sunday, March 21, 2020 at Herzl Memorial Park Cemetery.
A Celebration of Steve's life will be held in Leschi Park, adjacent to the Leschi Market, when crowds are again allowed to gather. Information and details will be announced when available at the store and on the Leschi Market Facebook page.
Those who wish to honor Steve may donate to organizations near and dear to his heart: The City of Hope Betty Lou and S. Leonard Shulman Cancer Research Fund, Kline Galland Home, Jewish Family Services, Seattle Police Foundation, and Leschi Elementary PTA families in need program.
