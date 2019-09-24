|
Susan Morris Smith
Susan "Sue" Morris Smith, 60, of Medina, Washington, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, September 21, 2019. Her passing, at the EvergreenHealth Hospice Care Center, followed a hard-fought, four-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer.
Sue was born on November 29, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert (deceased) and Cynthia Morris. She grew up in Ohio along with brothers Steve and John. After graduating from Bowling Green State University with a business degree in 1981, Sue married Greg Smith in 1983 and had two children. Professionally, Sue achieved a successful career in wealth management and financial services. She also served on the Overlake Hospital Foundation Board of Directors for 13 years. Personally, Sue enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Sue is survived by her husband of 36 years, Greg Smith, daughter Lindsay Smith, son Ben Smith and wife Cynthia, mother Cynthia Morris, brother Steve Morris and wife Angie, brother John Morris, and many beloved extended family members and friends. Sue will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, love, and dedication to do anything she could to support those she loved. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know her.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 30
at 1:00pm at St. James Cathedral Chapel in Seattle.
A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center engage.fredhutch.org/goto/SusanSmith or the EvergreenHealth Hospice Care Center.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019