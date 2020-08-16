1/
Walfredo Pidong Santos Francisco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walfredo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walfredo "Pidong" Santos Francisco

Age 87, Walfredo "Pidong" passed

away on August 7, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington. He was born in Teresa, Rizal, Philippines to Teofilo and Isabel on May 3, 1933. He married Ofelia Santiago on September 4, 1960. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer and served as the Town Mayor of Teresa, Rizal, Philippines.

Viewing will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at

Flintoft's Funeral Home with a Memorial service to follow.

Walfredo is survived by spouse Ofelia; children and spouses: Rosa and Efren, Heidi and Ariel, Wally and Rina, Warren and Apple, Ricky and Liezel; brothers Feliciano, Ador and Noli, and 12 grandchildren

Friends are invited to view photos,

share memories, and sign the family's online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved