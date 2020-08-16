Walfredo "Pidong" Santos Francisco
Age 87, Walfredo "Pidong" passed
away on August 7, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington. He was born in Teresa, Rizal, Philippines to Teofilo and Isabel on May 3, 1933. He married Ofelia Santiago on September 4, 1960. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer and served as the Town Mayor of Teresa, Rizal, Philippines.
Viewing will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at
Flintoft's Funeral Home with a Memorial service to follow.
Walfredo is survived by spouse Ofelia; children and spouses: Rosa and Efren, Heidi and Ariel, Wally and Rina, Warren and Apple, Ricky and Liezel; brothers Feliciano, Ador and Noli, and 12 grandchildren
Friends are invited to view photos,
share memories, and sign the family's online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com