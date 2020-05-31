William Henry Bishop



August 21, 1925 ~ May 16, 2020



William Henry "Bill" Bishop passed away peacefully at age 94 at Weatherly Inn Assisted Living facility in Tacoma, WA on May 16, 2020.



Born in Seattle, Bill attended Roosevelt High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II after which he joined the Seattle Fire Department serving at Station 17, Ladder 9 for five years.



Bill met the love of his life, Dorothy Wallace and they began their 64 year married life together welcoming three daughters.



Bill joined the Seattle Police Department in 1952, serving over 22 years and working as a Detective before retirement in 1974 after serving his community for over 27 years.



In retirement Bill enjoyed traveling in their motor home, motorcycling, boating and crabbing, and spending time with his family and friends. His passion in life was found in his role of husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his daughter Bonnie Kamps, and his sister Marcia (Bob) Preston. He is survived by two loving daughters, Katherine (Gary) Gudyka, Susan (Mike) Power, five grandchildren, Jennifer (Seth) Whaley, Shawna (Jason) Deiss, Bryan Hart, Kelly (Daniel) O'Gradney and Jayson (Dawn) Hart, seven great grandchildren, Damon, Austin and Madison Whaley, Zoie Kamps-Lewis, Henry, Libby, and Matthew Hart, a sister Karen (Robert) Michel and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



At his request, no services will be held.



Memorial remembrances may



be made to:



SEATTLE POLICE HONOR



GUARD, PO BOX 456



SEATTLE, WA 98124



