MARSHALL - Bernadean Mitchell, 86, of rural Houstonia, MO, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living in rural Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Bill Cook and William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Face masks will be required at all services and social distancing will be observed. Memorials are suggested to New Salem Baptist Church. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born August 13, 1934, in Latham, MO, she was the daughter of the late James Oliver Coffelt and Bessie Ann McBroom Coffelt. She was a graduate of Hughesville High School. On March 17, 1953, she married Russell W. "Dub" Mitchell who preceded her in death on December 5, 2017.
She lived in Saline County most of her life and retired from the Marshall Habilitation Center. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church at Marshall Junction and WMU. She loved to be with family, playing cards and visiting with people.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Mitchell of Springfield, MO and Russ Mitchell (Donna) of rural Houstonia; four grandchildren, Shane Mitchell (Kristi), Caleb Mitchell (Candice), Shelly Bockstetter (Scott) and Amanda Riley (Josh); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Helen Coffelt of Sedalia, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bernadean was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Floyd, Ted and Bill Coffelt; and two sisters, Mary Jo Fischer and Dorothy Stone.