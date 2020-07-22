LIBERTY - Charles Curtis Reine, 87, Kearney, MO, passed away July 19, 2020, at Liberty Hospital after a short illness.

Visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, with service following at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 208 S. Jefferson, Kearney, MO. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Charles was born October 25, 1932, in Bay Minette, Alabama, to Joseph L. and Carlotta Wiggins Reine. He spent his childhood in Sedalia, MO, farming with his dad on Wood Dale Ranch. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1950 and he attended University of Missouri, graduating with a B.S. in agriculture. Charles worked as an accredited farm manager. He also owned several other businesses. Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran.

On August 19, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Bridges Reine.

Charles loved to do volunteer work. Served as a SCORE mentor, delivered Meals on Wheels, and picked up children in trouble for the National Safe Place. He was a member of the Warsaw Christian Church and an active member of Lincoln MO VFW post 5925. His hobbies included boating, fishing, and woodworking. He enjoyed building many birdhouses and feeders that he gave to friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jody Reine and a son, Ronald C. Reine.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Brenda and husband Vernon Lovelady; son, Douglas and wife Teri Reine; six grandchildren, Tamika Reine, Byranna Reine, Rick Lovelady, Daniel Lovelady, Dr. Ben Reine and Beth Johnson; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Delta Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be sadly missed. A special thanks to Liberty Hospital Hospice for their loving care. Also, thanks to the Veterans Administration service for their caring support through the years. Donations can be made to the Lincoln MO. VFW.

Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store