SEDALIA - Dalton Keith Johnson, 18, of Warsaw, MO, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Sedalia, MO on July 26, 2019.

Dalton was born on August 15, 2000, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Neil and Lindy Anne (Nelson) Johnson.

Survivors include: his parents, Neil and Lindy Johnson of Warsaw, three sisters and one brother-in-law: Trysten and Trent Dial of Richmond, Emma Johnson and Anna Johnson both of the home; one niece, Kopelynn Claire Dial, paternal grandparent, Ivalee Johnson of Sheridan, MO and maternal grandparents, Wesley and Millie Nelson of Platte City; and girlfriend, Madisson Boothe of Carrollton, MO.

He was preceded in death by parental grandparent, Doyle Johnson.

Dalton was employed as a Tool & Die Technician at Maxion Wheels in Sedalia and was attending college at State Fair Community College to be a precision machinist. Dalton was homeschooled and tested into college at age 14.

Some of the words used to describe Dalton would be adventurous, selfless, kind, generous, fearless, compassionate, brave, fierce and resilient. Dalton always grew from his life experiences. He was very industrious, starting at a young age selling duct tape roses and wallets to his friends and family. From that point, he took his entrepreneurial skills and began his own bath bomb business including the purchase of his very own pneumatic press to increase his bath bomb production.

Among his passions were his guns, bows, pistols and rifles - he could hit any target still or moving. Dalton found happiness in riding his motorcycle. Dalton had a love for music. He was a percussionist, played the piano and sang. He was truly gifted and could play music by ear. Dalton was talented with everything he set his mind to. His love for his niece was beyond compare, he called her his "little bambee head." He will be greatly missed by everyone he knew, especially his family and friends.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Dalton Johnson Memorial Fund to benefit the Precision Machining Program at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri. Memorials can either be dropped off at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, 64085.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond, MO. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Richmond. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery.

