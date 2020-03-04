ROCKY MOUNT - Donald John Ressel, USN Retired, 79, of Rocky Mount, passed away on the evening of Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. He was born April 14, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to Moses J. and Ivy C. (Pfefferkorn) Ressel.
On Nov. 29, 2014, he was united in marriage to Katherine L. Menefee at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, MO.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, survivors include Genevieve Ressel of Lenexa, KS; James, Amanda, and Alexander Ressel of St. Joseph, IL; Kelly, John, Jacob, Jordan, and Sam Ginther of Egan, MN; Mary, Danny, Grace, Cole, Kolby, and Khloe of Oak Grove, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles, Ralph, and Wallace Ressel, and his first wife, Barbara (Gower) Ressel.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic church, with the funeral mass starting at 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Sacred Heart or the chosen charity of the donor.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 5, 2020