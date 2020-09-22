1/1
Edward Dean Mosier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Edward Dean Mosier, 69, of Sedalia, MO, went home to our Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on March 10, 1951, son of Fleica and Loua B. Mosier, who preceded him in death.
On October 2, 1972, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jeanie (Franklin) Mosier, who survives of the home.
Edward was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a hard-working, devout family man with a heart of gold. He started working at a young age as a carhop furthered to manager of the original Wheel-in-Drive In, a police officer, concessions manager at Cheyenne Frontier Days and Bill Greer Motors for 33 years.
Edward loved building model airplanes, fishing, golfing, mushroom hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church of Sedalia.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Morgan (Jason); three grandchildren, Joseph Luera, II (Kara), Jeremiah Luera (Lexi), and Jade Mosier (Bryson); a great-grandchild, Ember Rose Mosier; two brothers, Bill Page and Dave Mosier (Diane); a sister, Loretta Vomberg (Kurt); a brother-in-law, Nick Franklin; and many others he loved dearly.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Mosier; a son, Little Eddie Mosier; mother and father-in-law, Perry and Imogen Franklin; a sister-in-law, Joan Page; three brothers-in-law, Clinton Franklin, Richard Lilly and Tommy Lilly; a nephew, Steven Franklin; and a niece, Lana Page.
A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Florence, MO, at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, with lifelong friend and Rev. Gordon Adair officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Luera II, Jeremiah Luera, Jason Morgan, Jono Murphy, Brad Woessner and Aiden Beck.
Honorary bearers will be James William Page III and Bill Almquist.
Big Ed will be forever with us in our hearts and cherished memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved