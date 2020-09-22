SEDALIA - Edward Dean Mosier, 69, of Sedalia, MO, went home to our Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on March 10, 1951, son of Fleica and Loua B. Mosier, who preceded him in death.

On October 2, 1972, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jeanie (Franklin) Mosier, who survives of the home.

Edward was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a hard-working, devout family man with a heart of gold. He started working at a young age as a carhop furthered to manager of the original Wheel-in-Drive In, a police officer, concessions manager at Cheyenne Frontier Days and Bill Greer Motors for 33 years.

Edward loved building model airplanes, fishing, golfing, mushroom hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church of Sedalia.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Morgan (Jason); three grandchildren, Joseph Luera, II (Kara), Jeremiah Luera (Lexi), and Jade Mosier (Bryson); a great-grandchild, Ember Rose Mosier; two brothers, Bill Page and Dave Mosier (Diane); a sister, Loretta Vomberg (Kurt); a brother-in-law, Nick Franklin; and many others he loved dearly.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Mosier; a son, Little Eddie Mosier; mother and father-in-law, Perry and Imogen Franklin; a sister-in-law, Joan Page; three brothers-in-law, Clinton Franklin, Richard Lilly and Tommy Lilly; a nephew, Steven Franklin; and a niece, Lana Page.

A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Florence, MO, at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, with lifelong friend and Rev. Gordon Adair officiating.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Luera II, Jeremiah Luera, Jason Morgan, Jono Murphy, Brad Woessner and Aiden Beck.

Honorary bearers will be James William Page III and Bill Almquist.

Big Ed will be forever with us in our hearts and cherished memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store