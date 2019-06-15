Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Andrew "Andy" Gill. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Andy" Andrew Gill, 32, of Pilot Grove went to Heaven, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was born on September 10, 1986, in Sedalia, MO, the son of James E. Gill and Angela Dawn Gill, who reside in Pilot Grove.

Andy grew up in Pilot Grove enjoying baseball and racing go-karts and sprint cars. His bright blue eyes and smile were infectious to all. Andy had an amazing ability to make people laugh – his impersonations, uncanny and one-of-a-kind. He never had much but would willingly give it all away if someone needed it. He was a gifted artist and self-taught musician who spent his free time writing and producing music.

After giving his life to Jesus Christ, Andy focused his talents on Christian rap which he enjoyed showcasing to everyone. He delighted in ministering to people through his music in church and in the community. He loved to discuss the Bible with anyone who would listen.

His Earthly devotion was to his parents whom he rarely went a day without seeing or talking to and helping run their family business. His son Nehemiah stole his heart four years ago and he loved him more than life itself.

Andy is now enjoying his citizenship in Heaven, basking in the glory of the Lord with Jesus Christ for eternity…and he would sincerely hope to see you there someday too.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a son, Nehemiah Gill of Pilot Grove; twin sisters, Debbie Sprick of Pilot Grove, MO and Sarah (Keith) Donaldson of Green Ridge, MO; a niece; three nephews; and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Pauline Gill and Norma Sue Ream and Uncle, Terry Gill.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rev. Dr. Nicholas J. Gray officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill, Sedalia, MO immediately following the funeral.

Pallbearers will be Keith Donaldson, Joshua Fennell, Justin Lawson, Travis Arnold, Randy Roberts and Jimmy Brown.

Honorary bearers will be Gavin Foster, Ian Sprick, Chris Southers, Scott Ridgeway, Doug Southers, Gary Gill, Rodney Vinson, Kealin Vinson, Bo Vinson, Mike Hoos, Slim Green, Larry Newbill, Brad Roberts, Tom McCown, Larry McCown, D'shawn McDonald, Keith Bishop, Dennis Todd, Mark Bunch, Mrs. Marshall and Roger Pottorff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

