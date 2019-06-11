Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry David Walter. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Larry David Walter, 64, of

Born September 9, 1954, in Sedalia, Larry was the son of Carl A. and Jessie V. (Boatright) Walter. He attended Mark Twain Elementary School, Smith-Cotton High School, State Fair Community College and Central Missouri State University.

While working at the Highway 50 Drive-In Theater in 1972, Larry met the love of his life, Antonia "Toni" Atkinson, who worked the box office of the drive-in's sister theater, The Fox. Larry and Toni married February 12, 1977, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They had two sons and a lifetime of memories.

Larry worked as sales manager at Missouri Pressed Metals for 35 years. Never a man to sit still for long, in retirement he worked as a host at Hotel Bothwell's The Ivory Grille. He was also often found behind the sales counter at The

"Pappy" loved being a grandfather – both by blood and by proxy. His passion for life and family was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He spoke on behalf of the Midwest Transplant Network and was a donor himself upon his death.

Larry is survived by his wife, Toni, of the home; two sons, Justin "JR" Walter and fiancée Shelley Hicks, Smithton, and Aaron "Petey" Walter and fiancée Anné Townsend, La Monte; one brother, Carl Walter Jr., Sedalia; and five grandchildren, Kash and Silas Walter, Daegan Hicks, and Clay and Savannah Townsend. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Anna Mae Rayl; and two brothers, William Walter and Randy Walter.

His family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Heckart Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Smithton Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Cory Hoehns, Jake Gieschen, Travis Brown, Jason Waters, Karis Page and Patrick Monahan. Honorary pallbearers include nephews Brett and Blake Atkinson and Tanner Pearce; Dr. Ramesh Khanna, and Larry's entire University Hospital medical team.

