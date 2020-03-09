Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otto Eugene Hall. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte 812 South Main LaMonte , MO 65337 (660)-347-5490 Send Flowers Obituary

WARSAW - Otto Eugene Hall, age 68, of Warsaw, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 1, 1951, in Knob Noster, the son of Sam and Ruby (Harrington) Hall.

On July 4, 1975, he and Patricia "Maxine" Shackles were united in marriage.

Otto loved country music. Over the years he played regular and bass guitar in first a Hall family band and then in other local bands. He enjoyed woodworking and made hope chests, game boards, cabinets, plaques and other items for family and friends. His 1965 Thunderbird that he had been working on for the last few years was his pride and joy.

Otto could usually be found in front of the television on Sundays or any other day that NASCAR was on. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt and then Dale Jr. He accumulated quite a collection of memorabilia. Otto also was a practical joker and loved aggravating his family but especially his grandkids.

Otto is survived by his wife, Maxine; his sons, Shawn (Shelli) Howe and Gene Fry; his daughters, Vicki Denny, Ronda (Lee) Nienhueser, and Cindy Hocking; his brothers, Kenny Hall and Bill (Pam) Hall; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Allen Hall, Sam Hall, and David Hall; and his sisters, Carolyn Dieckhoff, Ruth Hall, and Ruby May Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in La Monte with Brother Charles Brant officiating. Interment will follow in Payne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Houk, Zackary Denny, Garrett Howe, Phillip Fry, Trent Higgins, Tyler Denny, Brett Hocking, and Gregory Moulton.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the and can be left in care of the funeral home.

