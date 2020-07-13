Daisy Shelburne

Brooksville-Daisy Corrine Shelburne, 84, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Robertston County Health Care Facility. She was born on March 25, 1936 to the late Clifford and Lucille (Cooke) Shelburne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nation. She is survived by her daughter, April (Michael) Hitch of Brooksville; three step-children, Janie Smith, Bill Nation, and Karen Coleman; seven grandchildren, Shanna Wyble, Chase Wyble, Faith Hitch, Hope Hitch, Garrett Hitch, Matthew Oakley Coleman, and William Coleman; and one sister, Frances Graham. Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Dalzell; a sister, Carolyn Goodlett; two brothers, Ralph Shelburne and Clifford Shelburne, Jr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com