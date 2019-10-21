David Hargis Derossett, age 72 of New Castle, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.



He was the son of the late Bruce David and Anna Elizabeth (Fryman) Derossett.



He was preceded in death by his son, Eric David Derossett and his brother, Bruce Douglas Derossett.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Chadwell) Derossett, of New Castle; brothers Jerry Wayne Derossett (Judy) of Louisville and Mike Derossett (Pat) of New Castle.



The funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston with Bro. Cory Murashige assisting.



Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.



Internment will be in the New Castle Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Castle United Methodist Church.

