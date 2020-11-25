Deanie Payne Logan, 83, of Shelbyville passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a teacher graduating from Eastern Kentucky University. She was most proud of being a homemaker, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Crouch and her parents, Louis Buckner and Sarah Eloise Wakefield Payne.

She is survived by her son, Louis Logan (Sheri) of Lexington; her daughter, Lucie Logan Fulmore of Louisville; her grandchildren, Alex Logan of Lexington, KY; Lauren Logan of Indianapolis, IN; Stephen McCreary, III of New York, NY; Logan Fulmore of Louisville; her sister, Sarah "Sadie" Igleheart of Shelbyville and her step son, Todd Crouch of Shelbyville.

Private funeral services will be held at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store