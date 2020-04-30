Joseph Triplett, 73, of Shelbyville died at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A native of Taylorsville, he was the son of the late Claude and Julia Triplett. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Julia Beatrice Boykins, Virginia "Polly" Triplett, Maude Baynard and Mary Singleton and brothers Hartzell "Bootsie" Triplett, Logan Triplett and Howard Triplett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gracie Hogan Triplett of Shelbyville; stepdaughters, Dorothy "Dottie" Pillow (Kenneth Ramsby) of New Braunfels, Texas and Debra Means (Dante Vaughn, Sr.) of Louisville; stepson, Mose Means, Jr. (Natalie Holder) of Louisville; sisters Suzannah Triplett, Yvonne Triplett and Evelyn Mack, all of Louisville; and brothers, Harold Triplett of Louisville, Melvin Triplett of Hartford, Conn. and George Triplett of Tucson, Ariz..
Cremation has been selected. The cremated remains will be interred with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort when conditions permit.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed and are encouraged to help the family at a time when we are unable to be together at www.morton-beckley.com
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020