Karen Franklin, 69 of Mt. Eden passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Louisville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Thomas Franklin; parents, Ancil and Ruby Abrams Murphy; brother, Danny Murphy and sister, Sandra Gardner.



She is survived by her son, Russ Franklin (Teresa) of Mt. Eden.



Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Conway and Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service.



Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



