SHELBYVILLE â€" Robert Kent Logan, 68, of Shelbyville, husband of 44 years to Linda Sparrow Logan, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born October 31, 1951 in Carmi, IL, Kent received a degree in Agriculture from Murray State University. He was a former manager for Illinois Farm Bureau and worked at the Shelbyville Country Club and Clear Creek Golf Course. He was a member of the Elks Lodge.
Along with his wife, Kent is survived by a brother, William Mark (wife Martha) Logan of Oak Ridge, TN and their daughter Holly; his father-in-law Marvin "Bob" Sparrow of Shelbyville; a sister-in-law Cheryl (George) Million of Shelbyville; and brother-in-law Joseph (Betty) Sparrow of Shelbyville.
A Celebration of Kent's Life will be held from 2 â€" 4 PM Saturday, February 22nd at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020