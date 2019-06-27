TAYLORSVILLE-Rolla Jean Walker, 79, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. "Jack" and Christine Jewell Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Walker.
She is survived by her children, Jeanine Lamar (Jim) of Moore's Hill, Ind., Thomas L. King III of Orlando, Beth King of Taylorsville, Stephen King (Deb), of Alpharetta, Ga., Jason King (Treva), of Taylorsville, and Patrick King (Stephanie), of Bloomfield.
Funeral services were June 24, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Interment is in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery on Briar Ridge.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on June 26, 2019