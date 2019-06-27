Rolla Walker

Guest Book
  • "Jean was a wonderful woman who knew how to raise kids. ..."
    - Gary Snider
  • - GARY Snider
  • "We are deeply saddened that Jean's family will no longer be..."
    - Jack and Doris Catt
  • "Our Love, Hearts and Prayers go out for her Dear Family. ..."
    - Carol & Jim McCall
Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY
40071
(502)-477-1655
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Obituary
TAYLORSVILLE-Rolla Jean Walker, 79, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.

Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. "Jack" and Christine Jewell Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Walker.

She is survived by her children, Jeanine Lamar (Jim) of Moore's Hill, Ind., Thomas L. King III of Orlando, Beth King of Taylorsville, Stephen King (Deb), of Alpharetta, Ga., Jason King (Treva), of Taylorsville, and Patrick King (Stephanie), of Bloomfield.

Funeral services were June 24, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Interment is in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery on Briar Ridge.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on June 26, 2019
