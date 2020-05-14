Shirley Stone Lawrence, 67, Shelbyville, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at UofL Jewish Hospital Louisville following a long illness.
A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ida Bell Perry Stone and the widow of Ronnie Lawrence.
In addition to her husband and parents, sisters, Margaret Stone, Ella Stone, Dorothy Jean Green and Lydia Stone; brother, Forrest Stone, and stepmother, Betty Hazel Hocker Stone, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Arthur Stone (Tameka Crittendon) of Shelbyville; daughter, Shawnah L. Averitte (Chris) of Louisville; sisters, Ruby Christine Hocker, Martha Murphy and Nola Stone; and stepsons, Ronnie Eugene Lawrence, Ronnie Lee Lawrence and Rodney Lawrence.
Private graveside services were at Calvary Cemetery. Rev. Kilen Gray officiated. A public celebration of life service will be held later when we can once again gather in support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 6, 2020