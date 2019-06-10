Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Lair. View Sign Service Information Stith Funeral Homes 7500 Highway 42 Florence , KY 41042 (859)-525-1100 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Keith Lair, 69 years of age, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Steve was born on February 10, 1950, in Evansville, Indiana, to his late parents, Ike and Mary Lair. Steve is also preceded in death by his late wife, Vickie Lair. He will be greatly missed by his children, Stevie Lair, Kelly Marcum (Josh), and George, the chocolate Lab he loved as if he were his third child. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patti Lally (Tim); nephews, Chris Lally and Brianâ€¦ Lally; his former wife and dear companion, Bev Lair, her family, and a multitude of great friends. Steve grew up in Shelbyville, Kentucky and graduated from Shelby County High School in 1968. He later began his career as a longtime foreman in the oil industry. His job required him to travel often, this along with his ability to never know a stranger, resulted in many lasting friendships with people from all over the country. He enjoyed playing golf and was a devoted Kentucky Wildcats fan. Steve's family finds comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved dog, Charlie who passed away a few years ago. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Family and friends are invited to continue to celebrate Steve's life at a gathering that will be held at Triple Crown Country Club, 10644 Triple Crown Blvd, Union, Kentucky 41091. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Steve and his love for animals with a memorial contribution in his name to the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. Online condolences may be left for the family at

