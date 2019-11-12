Wanda Jean Beach Jones, 73, of Finchville died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Ruth Thomas Beach and the late Raymond Lee "Goat" Beach, Sr.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard Carl "R.C." Jones, Sr., sister, Dorothea Perry, and two brothers, Al Newton Beach and Cal Stanley "Stan" Beach.



She is survived by son, Richard C. Jones, Jr. (Tonja) of Shelbyville; daughter, Jessica R. Jones (Brant) of Louisville; siblings, Raymond Lee "Rock" Beach, Jr. (Marsha), Etta Beach and Laticia Evans (Dennis), all of Shelbyville, Doriscella Beach Lee (Raymond) of Chicago, and Willis "Caca" Beach (Paula) and Bruce Beach, both of Shelbyville.



Funeral services were Nov. 11, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church. Burial followed at New Mt. Zion Camp Branch Cemetery in Spencer County.

