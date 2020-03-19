|
Barbara Ann BedellKnown to her friends as B2, Barbara passed away, symmetrically enough, on 02/20/2020 in the ICU of UCSF Moffitt Hospital. She passed very peacefully. Barbara was born in Santa Monica Ca on 5/16/1950 and graduated from Santa Monica High School. She then went to Northwestern University and became a dental hygienist. She moved to San Francisco in 1986 and worked for many years at Drs Kinney and Savio's dental office on 24th street in Noe Valley.
Barbara and her husband, William Metzler, traveled often through Europe and Asia. They were married on a small island off the coast of southern Thailand. They retired in 2002 and moved to lovely Rio Vista CA.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Martha and Harry and by her brother, Craig. She is survived by cousins Christine Jensen of Las Vegas, Ann Gertz of Avon CT, Ruth Fortune of Saranac Lake NY and Bill Duquette of Hickory NC.
She leaves behind a broken-hearted husband, a legion of sad friends and an extended Metzler family who loved her dearly.
She was a delightful human being who lit up the room with her smile and her laughter.
We wish to thank the wonderful staff of UCSF for their incredibly loving care.
Her cremated remains will be held and will be interred in a military cemetery with her husbands at the appropriate time.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020