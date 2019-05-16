Catherine (Cathy) Jensen Dec.17, 1957 - May 10, 2019 Catherine (Cathy) Jensen sadly and far too young left this earth on a "trip" May 10. A trip that required no airline ticket, no packing or waiting in airport security lines and required First Class accommodations all the way.

Cathy received her nursing degree from San Jose State in 1979 and began her career at Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto. She held various positions in the nursing field for over 20 years eventually deciding to change careers in 2000. She studied Interior Design and began a new career as a designer which showcased another one of her many talents.

Cathy loved to read, go to the movies, watch tennis, the Giants & Warriors but more than anything she loved to travel.

Cathy was born in Oakland December 17, 1957 and was the daughter of William & Claire Jensen.

She is survived by her partner/spouse of 33 years, Kathie Rupert. Her parents, Bill & Claire Jensen, her sister Sandy Johnson (Ray) and uncle Gary Simmons (Lynn).

She was beloved by Kathie's family, sisters Judy Poirier, Trish Stella (Vince), brother Tim Barrett (Kathy). Nieces Maggie Stella (Luis), Gabby Poirier, Kelly Barrett, nephews Steve Barrett (Melissa), Alex Poirier and Joe Stella along with several great nieces/nephews.

Cathy was loved by all, her passing has created a gigantic hole in everyone's heart. She will be deeply missed!

A very special thanks goes out to Dr. Jeffrey Wolf and his entire team at UCSF, the Cancer Support Group in Walnut Creek and East Bay Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 25th from 1-4 pm at the Lafayette Park Hotel, 3287 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA.

In lieu of flowers Cathy requested donations be made to the Grand MMTI (Multiple Myeloma Translational Initiative) at UCSF and the Cancer Support Community, 3276 McNutt Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94597. Website is cancersupport.net.

