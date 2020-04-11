|
Charles R. Stuart
February 10, 1940 - April 7, 2020 Charles Robert Stuart grew up in Corte Madera and graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1958, a three sport varsity athlete. He then attended College of Marin and San Francisco State College. In 1963 he joined the Peace Corps. His two years in Liberia, West Africa, shaped his future as he continued a life of service at Mission High School, teaching history and civics for thirty-five years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Andrew Stuart, Kate Stevenson and Sean Stevenson, his son-in-law, and four grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister, Lenee Miller of Rohnert Park, and he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald, and sister, Annette Wynn.
Chuck was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He enjoyed travel, studying history, sports, classical and jazz music, and people. His family cherishes memories of his smile, booming voice and loving kindness.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020