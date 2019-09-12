|
|
Dana JoinerDana Joiner, 72, suffered a heart attack and died on Tuesday, September 10. Preceded in death by his father and by his brother Mike. He is survived by his wife Nora Bacon, mother Lucretia Way, daughter Marie Joiner, son Michael Joiner, son-in-law Andrew Lee, and grandchildren Dana and Helen Lee. Educated at the University of Washington, Dana served in the Marine Corps and worked for 44 years at the U.S. Postal Service. He was an active member and shop steward for the National Association of Letter Carriers in Daly City, California and later for the American Postal Workers Union in Omaha, Nebraska. Dana was a strong, quiet man with a generous spirit. Those who knew him well loved him well. Family and friends are invited to gather at his home in Oakland on Saturday, September 14 at 5:00. Call 510-898-8161.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019