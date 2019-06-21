Donald Lee Jerryson Donald Lee Jerryson, resident of San Francisco, departed this life on June 16, 2019. Donald, one of seven children, was born in Crowley, Louisiana to Ennis and Lilly Morine Bias Jerry (deceased).

In 1961, Donald and his sister, Leola, moved to San Francisco following her marriage to Earl Washington. He retired from the United Stated Postal Service in 2009 after more than forty years of service.

Donald was a devoted Christian who had an unfailing faith. He received his earliest religious education and training at Israelite Baptist Church in Crowley. After his move to California, Donald united with the Paradise Missionary Baptist Church in San Francisco.

Donald was known by his family and friends as a personable, warm, friendly and caring individual - one who was always willing to share his time, talents and gifts with others. Donald was also the family historian. He could always be relied upon to provide the most accurate knowledge regarding his ancestors as well as important historical dates and events.

Donald will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched.

Friends may visit on Friday, June 28th from 10am to 11am at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 2595 San Jose Ave. in San Francisco where a Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Interment to follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park.











Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary