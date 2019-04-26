Frances Gotti Frances Gotti, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully at the age of 97 on April 17 surrounded by family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Marlo Fischer (Terry), Viki Card (Frank) and Jennifer Gotti; 7 grandchildren, Jeanyne Scoles, Erin Govoni (Andrea), Allyson Fischer, Nicole Stelling (Kyle), Brendan Card (Yekaroma), Ashley Card and Evan Card, and five great-grandsons.

Frances was born on March 4, 1922 in Panama to Gerald and Beatrice Morrice, then moved to San Diego as a child with her mother and her sister, Marjorie.

Frances and Marjorie began dancing at a young age and became known for their expertise in Spanish dance, which led them to San Francisco in 1939 to dance in the World's Fair on Treasure Island.

France and Victor met and were married in 1942 and started their family soon after. They were married 72 years until Victor, sadly, passed away in 2014.

Frances enjoyed a wonderful life with Victor, who owned Ernie's restaurant in San Francisco with his brother, Roland and also co-own Scoma's Sausalito with the Scoma family. She loved the restaurant business and all the friends they met in their travels.

Her three daughters remember their mother as being loving, patient and most importantly, encouraging them to pursue their interests and dreams.

Frances served on the board of and as a delegate to the society's national convention. She was named the "Woman of the Year" for San Francisco in 1992.

Frances always loved dogs and in recent years she found a new love in Roxy, her beautiful German Shepherd. She enjoyed her morning paper, dining out with friends and family where she stayed true to herself, always exhibiting class, style and elegance.

A mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 12:00 pm at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 2320 Green Street in San Francisco. Reception following.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .







