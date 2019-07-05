Resources More Obituaries for Francine Sallaberry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francine Sallaberry

1918 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Francine Sallaberry September 4, 1918 – June 26, 2019 Francine Sallaberry, née Victor, was born to Noelie and Jean Victor in 1918 at French Hospital in San Francisco. Her parents were French immigrants who met in San Francisco and established their family business, Elite French Laundry on Hyde Street. Francine grew up in the flat above the laundry and worked there after school to help the family. As an only child, she was doted on by her parents. They made sure she took piano and dance lessons, both of which she loved all her life. She attended Redding School and graduated from Galileo High School in 1937.



In 1933, Francine greeted John Sallaberry, a handsome newcomer from France, as he disembarked from a ferry and set foot in San Francisco for the first time. Francine was the first girl he met in the United States, and they were married five years later. Theirs was a storybook marriage lasting 78 years, until John's death in 2016. They were both active in the French community in San Francisco throughout their lives. Francine spent countless hours as part of the French Hospital Auxiliary, and she and John enjoyed dancing with the Groupe Folklorique Francaise in the 1950's. Francine and John raised two children, first in San Francisco and then South San Francisco, where Francine worked as a school secretary.



Upon retiring, Francine and John moved to Modesto, CA, and later back to the Bay Area, to be closer to their daughter and her family. In Modesto, Francine hosted weekly family dinners, volunteered at her granddaughter's elementary school, and regularly helped with carpooling. Francine enjoyed traveling and was a devoted sports fan. She and John had season tickets to the 49ers for more than 50 years, but her true love was the San Francisco Giants. Games were always on at home, played on the radio in the early years and later on the TV, and Francine cheered them on to their three World Series wins well into her 90s.



Overall, Francine was a consummate mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing brought her as much joy as her family. She gave unlimited support to her children in all possible ways and lived her life always trying to make their lives better.



Francine is survived by her son George Sallaberry (Eila) of Tucson, AZ; her daughter Yvette Sarnowski (Neal Ushman) of San Francisco; and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Danielle Stout (Marc) and daughter Madeleine of Roseville, CA, John Sallaberry (Elkova) of Sunnyvale, CA, and Renée Moyer (Kyle) and daughter Corinne and son Calvin of San Francisco, along with her step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren Evanne Ushman of San Francisco, Ken Ushman (Nina) and sons Cole and Luke of Garden City, NY, and Kayla Ushman in Munich, Germany.



Francine's last two years were spent at Peninsula Reflections in Colma, CA, where she received loving and thoughtful care. Our thanks to their wonderful staff and to the recent support she received from Sutter Health Hospice of San Mateo County. Francine was interred next to her beloved husband on July 2, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery following a private service at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, per her wishes. Those seeking to make a donation in honor of Francine are encouraged to select a or one dear to our family: Augie's Quest, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.

