Harvey S. Rogers November 28, 1923 - March 23, 2019 Harvey Rogers of Belvedere, CA passed away peacefully at age 95 with loving family by his side. As a 3rd generation San Franciscan, Harvey always greeted family, friends and even strangers with the biggest smile ever and was ready to share a detailed story on any number of subjects which might reel in his captivated audience. As much as he loved telling stories, he equally loved focusing on you and hearing your stories. Life delighted Harvey in so many ways. He regularly demonstrated to so many of us that he was never too old to learn.

Many referred to Harvey as 'The Happiest Man on Earth' – a model for positive thinking – extremely kind, generous, and optimistic. Always looking forward and never regretting the past. Always happy to beat you in a game of Gin Rummy.



Harvey married Nancy Bernheim Rogers in 1955, a 1st generation San Franciscan. They raised their two sons, Ken and Steve, on the Belvedere Lagoon and exposed them to the joys of embracing the outdoors, adventures, and travel. Together Harvey and Nancy traveled the world making friends wherever they went. Nancy passed away in 2011, just shy of 56 years of marriage.



In May 1995, after retirement and as a new Master Gardener, Harvey stepped forward to help lead the project of turning a mud-hole at Blackie's Pasture in Tiburon into a public garden filled with native plants. In November 2013 the space was officially named 'Harvey's Garden' and a bronze plaque was erected in October 2014.



Harvey's life lessons will be remembered by so many, including his two loving sons, Kenneth Rogers (Jennifer Knowles) and Stephen Rogers (Catherine Rogers); two granddaughters, Kristi Rogers and Jenny Rogers; brother-in law, Bob Bernheim (Susan Bernheim); nieces and nephews, Judy Bettman Matzkin (Terry Matzkin), Roger Bettman (Eileen Bettman), Barry Bettman, Brenda Bernheim Straub (Carl Straub), Brad Bernheim (Cynthia Bernheim), and Susie Finch; 4 great nieces and nephews, Rabbi Laurie Matzkin (Aviv Matzkin), Aaron Matzkin (Erica Matzkin), Sarah Bettman and Justin Bettman. Harvey was the great-grand uncle to 3 little ones. May his memory be a blessing.



Donations in Harvey's memory may be made to: The Tiburon Peninsula Foundation, P.O. Box 210, Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920 indicate on check 'Harvey's Garden' or at: www.tiburonpeninsulafoundation.org or the .

