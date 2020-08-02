Ivan Cikes
August 18, 1935 – August 1, 2020
Ivan "John" Cikes passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, a few weeks shy of his 85th birthday.
Ivan was born August 18, 1935, in his beloved Croatia (formerly, Yugoslavia). In the early 1960s, he fled the communist regime there and lived in Paris, France for a brief stint. He then emigrated to San Francisco, California, where he established a thriving painting/contractor business. In 1966, he returned to Croatia and married Maria, his wife of over 53 years. The two returned to San Francisco, where they raised three children.
Ivan loved his family and God, above all else. He was a kind soul, who greeted everyone he came across with a warm smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a firm handshake. He was an avid bowler/bocce ball player and loved spending time with family and friends, going for long walks, and discussing politics over a glass of red wine. He was a firm believer in the "American Dream," but always kept his homeland of Croatia close to his heart.
Ivan battled various illnesses in his later years but did so with dignity and grace. He is survived by his wife Maria and their children (Carol, Steve, and Linda), son-in-law (Celso), daughter-in-law (Bernadette), four grandchildren (Gabriela, Adriana, Samantha, and Benjamin) and extended family in Croatia.
Due to the pandemic, a private ceremony is being held with immediate family. A memorial service and gathering in Ivan's honor will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).