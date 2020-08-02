1/1
Ivan Cikes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Cikes
August 18, 1935 – August 1, 2020
Ivan "John" Cikes passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, a few weeks shy of his 85th birthday.

Ivan was born August 18, 1935, in his beloved Croatia (formerly, Yugoslavia). In the early 1960s, he fled the communist regime there and lived in Paris, France for a brief stint. He then emigrated to San Francisco, California, where he established a thriving painting/contractor business. In 1966, he returned to Croatia and married Maria, his wife of over 53 years. The two returned to San Francisco, where they raised three children.

Ivan loved his family and God, above all else. He was a kind soul, who greeted everyone he came across with a warm smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a firm handshake. He was an avid bowler/bocce ball player and loved spending time with family and friends, going for long walks, and discussing politics over a glass of red wine. He was a firm believer in the "American Dream," but always kept his homeland of Croatia close to his heart.

Ivan battled various illnesses in his later years but did so with dignity and grace. He is survived by his wife Maria and their children (Carol, Steve, and Linda), son-in-law (Celso), daughter-in-law (Bernadette), four grandchildren (Gabriela, Adriana, Samantha, and Benjamin) and extended family in Croatia.

Due to the pandemic, a private ceremony is being held with immediate family. A memorial service and gathering in Ivan's honor will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved