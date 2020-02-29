|
James Clair Flood
May 8, 1939-Feb. 18, 2020Well-known San Franciscan James Clair Flood, who bore the name of his silver baron great-grandfather, never planned to retire. The businessman, cowboy and skier had ambitious plans for the coming months. So the news of his sudden heart failure on February 18, 2020 in Jackson Hole, Wyo. came as a shock to all who knew and loved him and were a part of his active life.
Days before he died, he rode his quarter horse Tucker in Woodside with his wife, Astrid, and daughter Karin. In the same week, he forged ahead with business at the family-owned Flood Building. He closed out his duck season with an epic hunt, tirelessly fetching fallen birds from the boggy marsh at Pacific Valley Ranch in Marysville. On his final day, he skied 7,736 vertical feet at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and enjoyed a ski-area cheeseburger with daughter Christina and her family. He was 80.
"Candidly, I didn't imagine it could be true at first," wrote Ben Williams, headmaster of the Cate School, where Flood attended high school and continued later as a passionate board member and alumni. "Irascible Jim Flood couldn't be taken down by anything or anyone, I imagined. He'd outrun the reaper ... or stare him down ... back him off with some well phrased, well-timed humor."
Born in San Francisco to James Flood and Elizabeth Dresser Flood, Jim grew up in Woodside with siblings Judy, Elizabeth and John. He attended Woodside Elementary School. His cousin, Joan Law Gamble, lived less than a mile away and made many memories with the family. "We had a fabulous childhood," she recalled. "We used horses to get around. We ran as a pack, swimming and fishing in creeks, building forts and sleeping under the redwoods."
The two families also enjoyed many years at the Flood's Rancho Sisquoc in the Santa Maria Valley. They moved cattle, shot quail, drove old Land Rovers over rugged ranch roads and along precarious cliffs. His mother, Betty Flood, instilled in all of them a love and respect for the country and all its creatures.
