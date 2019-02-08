John Alexander Kouns September 29, 1929 - January 5, 2019 John grew up in San Jose, California, became a U.S. Navy photographer during the Korean War, and later worked for a time with United Press International in San Francisco. While his 30 years of freelance work supported his practical needs, his stunning photography of the Civil Rights Movement and the United Farm Workers Movement satisfied his soul's desire. John's historical work highlighting the poor and oppressed is chronicled online and in many books and films about the 1960s and 1970s; fortunately, fifty years later and in perpetuity, people can continue to be inspired and moved by his powerful and groundbreaking legacy. John was a dedicated social activist from an early age using his camera to promote education and awareness rather than for self-promotion; he was known as the photographer with heart. Well into his eighties he attended every local march for justice. California State University, Northridge journalism professor, Jose Luis Benavides, commented "John's images of these social movements were made for and with the people participating in these struggles. These images depict people's history, and help us to understand their actions and feel their emotions." John donated his 25,000-photograph archive to the Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at CSUN.

After retirement, John volunteered for College of Marin, Emeritus College, The Social Justice Center, Laguna Honda Hospital, and taught a photo class for over 25 years at the San Francisco Senior Center.

John's beloved wife of 25 years, Anne Baele, of Sausalito, survives him. Although John had no biological children and outlived his family, he was gifted with three beautiful stepdaughters and four wonderful step-grandchildren as well as with many close friends.

Anne wishes to thank the caring staff at WindChime of Marin, where John spent his last four months.

A private celebration of John's life will be held in Sausalito in March.

Donations may be made in John's name to The Southern Poverty Law Center.

