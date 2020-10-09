John William McCulloch
June 20, 1947- March 16, 2020
John McCulloch, Commander USN RET, passed away earlier this year at the age of 72, at his home in Reno, Nevada. John was born in San Mateo, California to Carl and Eugenie McCulloch. He grew up there, attending Park School and Burlingame High School, where he played football for the Panthers. John's early love of motorcycles and cars brought him a Laverda, which he loved to ride around San Mateo Park with his many friends. Reminiscing about his high school years as a member of the Artesians YMCA Club, John remembered the camaraderie that the meetings generated, and the spirited driving on the way home.
Upon his graduation from high school, John enrolled in Whittier College where he excelled in Business and Math. While at Whittier, John enlisted in the Navy ROTC Program that would commission him a Lieutenant JG upon graduation in 1968. As a Supply Officer, John was sent to Norfolk, Virginia Naval Training Center to learn the supply corps arm of the Navy. Upon returning to Coronado, California for further training, John met his future wife, Nancy Kivell. They were married in La Jolla, California in 1975.
During John's 22 years in the Navy, he was assigned to several ships. The USS England, CG-22, a guided missile cruiser, was John's first ship assignment. As the Chief Supply Officer from 1974-1976, John was overseeing all purchasing for the ship. Anchored off the coast of Vietnam, the ship served as an R&R center for Marines needing a much deserved rest after their combat engagements. His other ship assignment was the USS Denver, LPD-9, an Austin Class amphibious transport. It was commanded by Captain John Poindexter, the US National Security Advisor under the Reagan Administration. He was convicted in April1990 as a result of the Iran-Contra Affair. His convictions were reversed on appeal in 1991. He and John became good friends.
John was awarded several commendations during his Navy career. He received he Outstanding Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and a Letter of Commendation from the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral C.A.H. Trost. John's naval career took him around the world. At each point of deployment John would further his education. While stationed in Bremerton, Washington, John was promoted to Lieutenant Commander and received his Master's Degree in Business and Accounting from the University of Washington. His wife Nancy also received her advanced degree from the University of Washington in Accounting, attaining one of the highest academic honors in the nation.
After two years in Bremerton, John was promoted to Full Commander and reassigned to England, retiring in 1991. It was here that John and Nancy would spend the next 18 years, owning several English cottages and country residences and traveling the world. John bought several more cars and motorcycles to tour the English countryside. He would own 10 motorcycles and over 20 cars in his lifetime. One of his favorites was his 1961 red MGA Coupe with chrome wire wheels. In 2008, John's wife Nancy died after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. John moved back to the states in 2010, relocating to the elegant community of Montreux in Reno, Nevada. He brought with him his dog Shadow, who was his great companion for long walks. John was the ultimate host- he loved to cook and entertain -five course meals and Eggs Benedict in the morning were standard fare.
John is preceded in death by his parents Carlton McCulloch and Eugenie Wright McCulloch. John is survived by his sister Zoanne McCulloch Skala, her son Tony Sino and daughter Lynette Christensen, and his sister Carla McCulloch Lamborn and her daughter Cierra Adams. His many friends will miss him dearly. If you wish, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
