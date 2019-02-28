Ligia Vélez June 24, 1926 - February 25, 2019 Ligia Vélez was born on June 24, 1926 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico and died peacefully at home on February 25, 2019 in San Francisco at the age of 92. She was kind and generous with a gift for making everyone feel welcome in her home.

She was pre-deceased by Raúl, her beloved husband of 67 years. She leaves behind her close-knit family of five children, Iris (Tony) Hidalgo, Elba (George) Selby, Edna Vélez, Gladys (Jesus (D)) Huerta and Raúl (Kimberly) Vélez, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her brother Hector Torres, numerous extended family members and friends.

She was an active member of the Grupo Hispano-Americano at the Church of the Epiphany for over 50 years where she made lifelong friends who filled her life with love, laughter and support.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 3pm to 8pm with a rosary at 4pm (Duggan's Serra Mortuary). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4th at 12 noon (Church of the Epiphany). Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019