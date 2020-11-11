1/1
Margaret Tonna
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Tonna
November 9, 1926 ~ November 7, 2020
Margaret born in Mellieha, Malta on November 9, 1926 to Moses and Marianna Bartolo, departed this life, peacefully and comfortably on 11/7/2020.at the age of 93 (2 days shy of her 94th).

She arrived in San Francisco in November 1952 as a widow (Giuseppe (John)Tonna D. 6/1948) with 3 young children (Joe (D 6/2007), Marian and Jane) speaking only the Maltese language. She married Emmanuel Tonna (D.6/1998) in December 1952 and had three more children (Mary, Charles and Lisa). She was blessed with many healthy and active years, enjoying 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. She enjoyed cooking Maltese food and the family was the beneficiary of those meals especially her famous pastizzis.

The family has arranged for private services due to COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the Dementia Society, Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved