Margaret Tonna
November 9, 1926 ~ November 7, 2020
Margaret born in Mellieha, Malta on November 9, 1926 to Moses and Marianna Bartolo, departed this life, peacefully and comfortably on 11/7/2020.at the age of 93 (2 days shy of her 94th).
She arrived in San Francisco in November 1952 as a widow (Giuseppe (John)Tonna D. 6/1948) with 3 young children (Joe (D 6/2007), Marian and Jane) speaking only the Maltese language. She married Emmanuel Tonna (D.6/1998) in December 1952 and had three more children (Mary, Charles and Lisa). She was blessed with many healthy and active years, enjoying 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. She enjoyed cooking Maltese food and the family was the beneficiary of those meals especially her famous pastizzis.
The family has arranged for private services due to COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the Dementia Society
, Alzheimer's Association
or your favorite charity
.