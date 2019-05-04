Resources More Obituaries for Mary Krentz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Krentz

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Susan Krentz, Ph.D. Mary Susan Krentz, Ph.D., an Oakland clinical psychologist and advocate for vulnerable children and families, died on April 21, 2019, after complications from a stroke. Mary was beloved by her husband, Stephen Steinke, her son, Nicholas Steinke, and a circle of close friends. Mary took pride in her decades of work as a psychologist and believed that life is given value by relationships with others and service to them. As her career progressed, she gravitated to treating young children because it offered a way to make a lifelong difference.

Mary was a feminist and supporter of progressive causes who stood up for what she believed. She had a lifelong thirst for learning and loved discussions with friends and colleagues. She had an infectious laugh that would light up a room. Mary made maximum use of her retirement, with extensive travel to dozens of countries, passionate pursuit of birdwatching, book clubs, diverse classes, and more cherished time to spend with family and friends.

The second of three children, she was born on December 2, 1947, in Colorado Springs, CO. Her parents were August and Ruth Krentz. She is survived by her husband and son, their dog Willow, and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Dan, and her sister, Lois Jacobs.

Mary obtained a BS in Sociology with honors from Colorado State University. She began working with abused and neglected children, which led to a fellowship at the Kempe Center at the University of Colorado Medical Center. She received a doctorate in Clinical Psychology, from the California School of Professional Psychology in 1982. Her dissertation on the quality of infant attachment in family daycare won a meritorious award. She did post-doctoral work at the University of California Medical Center's, Infant-Parent Program and later directed a community-based demonstration program, funded by the National Institutes of Health, where she developed a model for enhancing attachment between parents and children at risk for developmental delay. She later served as the Clinical Director of the Child and Family Therapy Center in Martinez, CA, where she transformed many aspects of the training and services. As an assistant professor at the Wright Institute Graduate School of Psychology, she taught Developmental Psychology and Child Therapy and mentored graduate students. She was noted for helping students translate complex theory into practical interventions. She presented at conferences nationally and internationally and wrote numerous journal articles.

Mary met her beloved husband, Stephen R. Steinke, on the first day of spring, in 1986. Their first date lasted thirteen hours and although they failed in their attempt to view Haley's Comet due to fog, they succeeded in developing a deep relationship and married exactly one year later. Their son Nicholas was born in 1988. Mary's greatest joy was raising Nick in partnership with Steve. She loved reading to Nick as her mother had read to her. She also advocated for improved education in Oakland schools. A longtime volunteer at Hillcrest School, which Nick attended, she was an active member of the PTA board.

Steve, Mary, and Nick took many wonderful family trips, including one to Denmark when Nick was nine. They visited Mary's brother, Dan, in Billund, where he worked as a renowned Lego designer.

Mary retired in 2012, to pursue her love of literature, bird-watching, and travel. She was a long-time member of the reading group at Mechanics Library, which she first joined to read In Search of Lost Time over three years. She birdwatched weekly, traveling with a tight-knit group of fellow birders and became a Master Birder in 2012.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in the name of Mary Susan Krentz, to either of the following: 1) Infant-Parent Program, Department of Psychiatry, UCSF, San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center Infant-Parent Program 1001 Potrero Avenue, Box 0852. Building 5, 6B San Francisco, CA 94110, or 2) The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, USA.

