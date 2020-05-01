Merrick DowsonMerrick Dowson, a long-time Bay Area resident and wine-industry veteran, died on April 10th after a three-week battle with the coronavirus. He was 67. Merrick was born 30 miles outside of London England on September 12, 1952, one of three children of Edward and Margery Dowson. Known as "Jenks," he attended Magdalen College School in Oxford where he sang in the chapel choir. In his twenties he moved to California where he founded the wine importation and distribution firm Adventures in Wine. He remained the president of the company until his death. In 1980 he married Sharon Ackel. Though the marriage ended in divorce 28 years later, he considered it a remarkable success because it brought him his three children, who he adored. The two remained close friends. A keen sports fan, Merrick followed the San Francisco Giants religiously. When not at the office or the ballpark, Merrick was often dining with friends or family (he had a weekly dinner date with his daughter and two granddaughters). He loved splurging on loved ones. Nothing delighted him more than picking up the bill for a pricey meal or a night out at the symphony. He endeared himself to others with his sense of humor. Upon being admitted to the hospital for covid-19, ten years after a near-deadly bout of swine flu, he joked, "these viruses seem to really like me." Merrick is survived by his sister, Ann, his partner, Meina, his former wife, Sharon, their children, Laura, Doug and Nathan, his son-in-law, Kyle, and his granddaughters, Zoe and Cori. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.





