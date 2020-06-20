Odette Marcelle LePenduOdette Marcelle LePendu was born on 11 April, 1924 to Edouard and Lucie Guillaumou in San Francisco, California. Despite being born of French parents and speaking French, Odette was always a true San Franciscan. She loved her city!In 1937, just before WWII, Odette and her mother went to France. Sadly the war broke out and they were unable to return home to California. Odette, as a teenager, aided the French Resistance to help fight against Hitler's tyranny.Her husband, Francois LePendu, preceded her in death in 1994 after returning from the 50th Anniversary of D-Day celebrations in France with the US Liberty Ship Jeremiah O'Brien.Odette is survived by her two sons, Claude and Jean-Louis and their wives Tina and Lovina, six grandchildren; Andrew, Lisa, Paea, Ivan and Hinano and Adrian and 14 great grand children.Odette was always very active with the French community, the French Veterans Association and the restoration of the Jeremiah O'Brien Liberty ship.Odette was the recipient of the French Legion of Honor, and many other medals, in recognition of her work with the Resistance during the War.For helping to recognize and honor American Veterans who helped liberate France, she was awarded her second Legion of Honor in 2013. We are very proud of her!We welcome family and friends to a viewing June 25, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co, 10th Ave at Geary BLvd, S. F.. The Committal Service will take place Friday 10 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California. In lieu of flowers she would be very happy if you would consider a donation to the Liberty Ship Jeremiah O'Brien Memorial Fund.Odette passed away peacefully 12 June, 2020. We will miss her very much!