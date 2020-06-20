Odette Marcelle LePendu
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Odette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odette Marcelle LePendu

Odette Marcelle LePendu was born on 11 April, 1924 to Edouard and Lucie Guillaumou in San Francisco, California. Despite being born of French parents and speaking French, Odette was always a true San Franciscan. She loved her city!
In 1937, just before WWII, Odette and her mother went to France. Sadly the war broke out and they were unable to return home to California. Odette, as a teenager, aided the French Resistance to help fight against Hitler's tyranny.
Her husband, Francois LePendu, preceded her in death in 1994 after returning from the 50th Anniversary of D-Day celebrations in France with the US Liberty Ship Jeremiah O'Brien.
Odette is survived by her two sons, Claude and Jean-Louis and their wives Tina and Lovina, six grandchildren; Andrew, Lisa, Paea, Ivan and Hinano and Adrian and 14 great grand children.
Odette was always very active with the French community, the French Veterans Association and the restoration of the Jeremiah O'Brien Liberty ship.
Odette was the recipient of the French Legion of Honor, and many other medals, in recognition of her work with the Resistance during the War.
For helping to recognize and honor American Veterans who helped liberate France, she was awarded her second Legion of Honor in 2013. We are very proud of her!
We welcome family and friends to a viewing June 25, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co, 10th Ave at Geary BLvd, S. F.. The Committal Service will take place Friday 10 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California. In lieu of flowers she would be very happy if you would consider a donation to the Liberty Ship Jeremiah O'Brien Memorial Fund.
Odette passed away peacefully 12 June, 2020. We will miss her very much!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved