Obituary Condolences Flowers Rhoda Braun Moore May 18, 1930 - March 20, 2019 Rhoda (Roddy) Braun Moore, 88, of Piedmont, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Davis, California on March 20, 2019.



Roddy was born May 18, 1930 in Saginaw, Michigan to Hugo and Jean Braun. She attended Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw and entered Smith College in 1948, where she attended for two years before transferring to Stanford University for her junior and senior years. She obtained a BA in Sociology with minors in English and Psychology upon graduation in 1952. Following a summer home stay in Denmark, she returned to work for The Emporium in Oakland, and spent several years as a social worker at the Alameda County Welfare Commission. She then attended the University of California in Berkeley to pursue an elementary school teaching credential, which she obtained in 1957. Roddy loved her work as an elementary school teacher in Oakland, and was very active in the community.



Roddy met Carlisle Martin Moore in San Francisco and they married on August 16, 1958. Carl and Roddy lived in Berkeley, California and Piedmont, California, where they raised their children, Jean Moore Thompson and David Martin Moore. After 42 years in Piedmont, they retired to St. Paul's Towers in Oakland, California in 2007, and relocated to Davis, California in October 2017 to spend their remaining time together, close to their family. Carl passed peacefully in 2018 in Davis, with Roddy by his side.



Roddy was a dedicated wife to Carl for 58 years, while he pursued a long career as a patent attorney in San Francisco. While staying at home to raise Jean and David, her house was a hub of social activity. She was very involved in the schools, and volunteered extensively in various East Bay charitable organizations, taking leadership positions on the boards of the Oakland Museum and Alta Bates Hospital. She and Carl were members of the Berkeley Tennis Club, and she performed with Carl in community theater at the Town & Gown Club in Berkeley. Roddy and Carl traveled extensively, including educational trips with the Stanford Alumnae Association to Europe and Antarctica, and took family trips to Africa, Europe and throughout the United States. Roddy was a lovely and gracious hostess to countless gatherings, and always had a smile and ready ear for everyone in her company. She loved and cherished her family with full devotion and presence.



Roddy is survived by Jean Thompson and David Moore, and her six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Oakland Museum.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Tower Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery, 500 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, California 94611.

