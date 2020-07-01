Robert Aaron Barnett

July 29, 1929 - June 9, 2020

Robert Aaron Barnett passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 in San Rafael. He was 90.



Robert was born in Manhattan, New York to entrepreneur Rueben Barnett of England and activist Fanny Rosenbloom of Romania. He had two younger brothers, Richard and Frank. Robert enjoyed a full life of study, music, and adventure.



As a boy, Robert played clarinet, emulating his hero, Benny Goodman. He excelled at chess, winning tournaments into his 60s. He loved reading history and nature books, and was a stamp collector. He attended the Bronx High School of Science for gifted kids.



At age 17, Robert took a Greyhound bus to Chicago, where he hitch-hiked solo along Route 66 to Los Angeles. His first job was as a busboy at Clifton's. There, he fell in love with Los Angeles. The sun, glamour, sailing. It was 1947. The war was over. Colleges filled up and USC called his name. Robert played the clarinet with the Trojan Marching Band, "Fight on!" His outgoing personality led to being president of his ZBT fraternity. He bought a sailboat with friends, frequenting Catalina. In 1951, he earned a BA in Philosophy from USC, and in 1955, a law degree from Harvard University.



He met his first wife, Joyce Rosenberg, at a "jolly-up" dance at Brandeis University in Boston, Mass. In 1959, they married and started a family in Los Angeles. They had two children, Donna and Ethan Barnett.



Robert's career included: L.A. defense attorney for the flamboyant, Gladys Towles Root, but Robert preferred less contentious work, and became an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) with the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC). He served from 1963-2014 at the PUC, with a stint at AirCal as General Counsel from 1978-1984. Robert was appointed Chief Administrative Law Judge at the PUC from 1975-1978, and throughout his career was involved in major decisions. He appeared before the Supreme Court of California, the 9th Federal Court of Appeals, and the Superior Court. In 1978, he was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court.



As a CPUC ALJ, Robert was the presiding officer for the PG&E bankruptcy, the Diablo Canyon review of construction, Southern California Edison (SCE) and SoCal Gas rate cases, as well as cases regarding water, trucking and environmental impact reports.



Robert loved skiing in his younger days and also routinely participated in poker tournaments. He wrote and directed musicals performed by The Single Ski Club of Los Angeles. He had a sharp wit and loved trivia. He was particularly proud of almost becoming a contestant on the TV show, Jeopardy, "if it weren't for that darn clicker!"



Robert met his second wife, Nola Pino, while both were employed at the PUC in San Francisco. Married in 1983, they enjoyed 60+ world cruises, themed parties in festive getups, and daily crossword puzzles.



"Bob," as he was more commonly known, is remembered by friends and family as, "The nicest man!" He will be dearly missed by his wife Nola Barnett, and surviving family members: Donna Barnett, Ethan Barnett, and grandchildren Sam and Andrew Barnett; Nola's son, Warren Pino and his children, Amy Moses, and Ryan and Allison Pino.



Bob enjoyed a special bond with brother-in-law, Franklin Rosenberg, niece Lynne Shulman, and his surviving best friend of 72-years, Merle Horwitz, who (upon learning of Bob's passing) reflected, "He was a dear friend. A good guy. Indeed, he was a mensch." Rest in peace, Robert Barnett.



