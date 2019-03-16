Home

Apr 1, 1928 - Mar 7, 2019

Ruth Katherine O'Sullivan passed away peacefully on Mar 7, 2019 in Oakland, CA at the age of 90.
Ruth was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin and graduated from Waukesha High School. In the early 1950's Ruth left Wisconsin, taking a train to San Francisco, where she worked as a legal secretary for SF attorney Thomas M. Jenkins until starting a family. From this point on she was the best mom!
Her Catholic faith was very important to her, attending church regularly. Ruth also loved cooking, gardening, reading and the dogs and cats she had. She was active in several Berkeley Senior Centers, did much volunteer work, in addition to her involvement during election time at the local polling place. One of the causes she was most proud of was advocating to keep AC Transit bus lines running in the hills of Montclair.
Ruth confidently went through life, always kind, level minded, gentle, generous and wise, leaving an impression on all she met. Ruth is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Patrick Joseph O'Sullivan. She is survived by her son Michael O'Sullivan (Ann), daughter Sheila Stych (Andrew) and several cousins.
A special thank you to Mercy Retirement and Care Center and its staff of Angels.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Mar 22nd at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Church in Piedmont. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Mercy Retirement and Care Center, Attn: Natalie Brown

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
