Sister Sheila Devereux, RSM Sister Sheila Devereux died at the age of 92 on June 24, 2019 at Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame. Born in 1927, Patricia Anne was the first of eight children of Bernard and Ann Marie Lally Devereux in Adair Iowa. She first came to know the Sisters at Mercy High School in Council Bluffs IA, in 1944 she entered the Sisters of Mercy in Council Bluffs, was given the name Sister Sheila and professed final vows in 1950.



She earned degrees in Music Education (BA from St. Mary's College, Milwaukee and MA from Catholic University of America). Sister Sheila taught elementary grades and music and served as principal for more than 30 years in Omaha, NE, Kansas City, MO, Greeley, Colorado and Grass Valley CA.

In 1987, after serving on the Provincial Leadership Team in Omaha, she returned to California and was named vice president for Mission Services for Mercy Healthcare, Sacramento. In 1993 she moved to San Francisco to serve as associate director for Mercy Volunteer Corps connecting volunteers with agencies serving people in need and supporting their living experience and ministry. She also volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital assisting the Foundation. In 2016 she retired to Marian Oaks,



Sr. Sheila was known for her hospitality. She welcomed a diversity of people into her life with many strong friendships. She was fervent advocate of the arts, beginning with music which was her education and practice. Painting and pottery beautified her home. In her extended family Sheila found support in her ministries throughout the years.



Sr. Sheila was proceeded in death by her brother James Devereaux, and sisters Mariam Jelinek and Madelyn Stover. She is survived by her sisters Rosemary Eagan, Margaret Gronstal, Barbara Shane, her brother Tom Devereux and their extended families and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.



A Welcoming and Vigil service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. Services will be at Marian Oaks chapel, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019