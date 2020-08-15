1/1
William Alonzo Little Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Alonzo Little, Jr.

William Alonzo Little, Jr., was born on March 12, 1947 in Washington D.C., he quietly departed this life on August 12, 2020 in Daly City, CA. He is preceded in death by his late parents William and Mozelle Little. William is survived by Maria Nickens Little; two children, Naomi (Harlan) Kelly and William Isaac (Amanda) Little; four grandchildren, Harlan "Trey" Kelly, Mason Kelly, Jacob Little, and Elizabeth Little; brother Glenn (Betty) Little; Aunts Ida L. Richardson and Julia F. Edwards; and other relatives.

For full obituary notice and information on the invitation only family services, please visit: www.duggans-serra.com/obituaries/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved