William Alonzo Little, Jr.
William Alonzo Little, Jr., was born on March 12, 1947 in Washington D.C., he quietly departed this life on August 12, 2020 in Daly City, CA. He is preceded in death by his late parents William and Mozelle Little. William is survived by Maria Nickens Little; two children, Naomi (Harlan) Kelly and William Isaac (Amanda) Little; four grandchildren, Harlan "Trey" Kelly, Mason Kelly, Jacob Little, and Elizabeth Little; brother Glenn (Betty) Little; Aunts Ida L. Richardson and Julia F. Edwards; and other relatives.
